Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 354.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

In other news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $32,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,811.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $228,451.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $114.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.