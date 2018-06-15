Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan/ETF (AMJ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan/ETF (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,918 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of JPMorgan/ETF worth $24,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan/ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan/ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan/ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan/ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in JPMorgan/ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

JPMorgan/ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. 3,001,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,330. JPMorgan/ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan/ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

