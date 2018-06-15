Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $19.55 Million Holdings in TransUnion (TRU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of TransUnion worth $19,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TransUnion by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after buying an additional 47,685 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $281,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,853.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 619 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $44,109.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,731 shares of company stock valued at $20,913,898. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TransUnion traded down $0.12, hitting $71.16, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,663,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,513. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on TransUnion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

