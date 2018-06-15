KBC Group NV Has $12.89 Million Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,970 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,868 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Splunk worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Splunk traded down $3.64, hitting $115.86, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,162,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,401. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David F. Conte sold 20,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $1,977,078.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,467,624.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $1,628,675.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,143,188.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock worth $17,513,570. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

