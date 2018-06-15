IQVIA (IQV) Position Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) by 1,131.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,096 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of IQVIA worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $32,363,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,042.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 145.0% during the first quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 43,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA traded up $0.12, reaching $103.28, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,563,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.38 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IQVIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price objective on IQVIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

In other IQVIA news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 815 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $81,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

