Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $17.91 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for approximately 1.2% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vail Resorts worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,781,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 284,667 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 418,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,959,000 after acquiring an additional 77,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 47.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts traded down $0.32, hitting $280.76, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 9,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,524. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.48 and a 1-year high of $288.83.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 20.23%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.64%.

In related news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $2,443,946.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,552.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.61, for a total transaction of $12,321,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,833,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,189 shares of company stock worth $15,912,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.13.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

