Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 44,779 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,779 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media accounts for 1.5% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Outfront Media worth $22,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $57,275,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $43,383,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,698,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,608,000 after buying an additional 2,039,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,600,000 after buying an additional 1,791,388 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 128.1% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 1,009,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of OUT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. 25,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,123. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.44 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

