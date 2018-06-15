Keller Group (KLR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

KLR has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities lifted their target price on Keller Group from GBX 925 ($12.32) to GBX 1,000 ($13.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.97) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,288 ($17.15).

Get Keller Group alerts:

KLR stock traded down GBX 52 ($0.69) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,068 ($14.22). 310,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,870. Keller Group has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($10.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,072 ($14.27).

In related news, insider Alain Michaelis sold 17,353 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($14.05), for a total value of £183,074.15 ($243,741.38). Also, insider James Hind bought 24,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.99) per share, for a total transaction of £241,423.36 ($321,426.39).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.