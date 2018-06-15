Kenon (KEN) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.02

News coverage about Kenon (NYSE:KEN) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kenon earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8933824945961 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kenon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of Kenon remained flat at $$15.89 during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Kenon has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation and distribution facilities primarily in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Israel. It also designs, manufactures, distributes, and services passenger vehicles through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in the People's Republic of China.

