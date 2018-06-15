Chromadex Corp (CDXC) Insider Kevin M. Farr Acquires 5,000 Shares

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) insider Kevin M. Farr purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $19,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chromadex traded up $0.01, reaching $3.71, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,204. The company has a market capitalization of $206.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.03. Chromadex Corp has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Chromadex alerts:

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 56.28% and a negative net margin of 70.19%. sell-side analysts expect that Chromadex Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Chromadex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 205,852 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex during the first quarter worth $320,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex during the first quarter worth $249,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 94.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 58,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 117.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.