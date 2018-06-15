Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kewaunee Scientific earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.9847281737528 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ KEQU remained flat at $$33.38 on Friday. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $91.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of -0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

