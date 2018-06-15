FY2018 Earnings Estimate for PayPal Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for PayPal in a research report issued on Monday, May 21st, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush increased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on PayPal to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

PayPal traded down $0.30, hitting $85.31, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 8,649,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,540. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. PayPal had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,989,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,310,073,000 after acquiring an additional 584,312 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,354,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,204,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,558 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,052,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,879,000 after acquiring an additional 657,212 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 12,194,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,733,000 after acquiring an additional 647,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,165,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $893,768,000 after acquiring an additional 629,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $413,091.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,927,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,038,753.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

