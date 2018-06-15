KiloCoin Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last Week (KLC)

KiloCoin (CURRENCY:KLC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, KiloCoin has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. KiloCoin has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $5.00 worth of KiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KiloCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.01501830 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008070 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015649 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019982 BTC.

About KiloCoin

KLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2014. KiloCoin’s total supply is 10,025,186,872 coins and its circulating supply is 196,297,971 coins. The official website for KiloCoin is kilocoin.com. KiloCoin’s official Twitter account is @kilocoin1.

KiloCoin Coin Trading

KiloCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KiloCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KiloCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KiloCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

