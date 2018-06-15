Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kimball International Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Kimball International Inc Class B alerts:

Kimball International Inc Class B traded down $0.03, hitting $16.36, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 170,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.54. Kimball International Inc Class B has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

Kimball International Inc Class B (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter. Kimball International Inc Class B had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International Inc Class B by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kimball International Inc Class B by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kimball International Inc Class B by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kimball International Inc Class B by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International Inc Class B in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Inc Class B Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.