Kinder Morgan Canada (KML) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.63

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.63 and last traded at C$15.65, with a volume of 185109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.77.

KML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Kinder Morgan Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. CIBC downgraded Kinder Morgan Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada in a report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$24.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$164.20 million during the quarter. Kinder Morgan Canada had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 25.27%.

Kinder Morgan Canada Company Profile

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Trans Mountain pipeline that transports approximately 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum from Edmonton, Alberta to Burnaby, British Columbia; Puget Sound pipeline serving Washington State; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

