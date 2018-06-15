Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $38,882,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,122,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $6,351,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,504,000 after purchasing an additional 423,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan traded down $0.22, hitting $16.73, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 365,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,071,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

