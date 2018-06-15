Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $814.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will report $814.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $773.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $854.77 million. Kinross Gold reported sales of $868.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinross Gold.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.77 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,981,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,092,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 78,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,036 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinross Gold (KGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.