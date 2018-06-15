Kirkland’s (KIRK) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kirkland’s earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.6987879069024 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Kirkland’s opened at $12.44 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $199.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Kirkland’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIRK shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley set a $12.50 price target on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

In related news, insider W Michael Madden sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,475.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

