Kirkland’s (KIRK) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $199.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.33 million. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Michael Madden sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

