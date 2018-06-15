Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 6,986 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,350,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,499,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $399,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 180,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 145,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $179,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

