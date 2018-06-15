Very Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) Share Price

News coverage about KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) has been trending very positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KKR Income Opportunities Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.53 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 45.8892383475035 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund opened at $16.32 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by employing a dynamic strategy of investing in a targeted portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments of the United States and the non-United States issuers, and implementing hedging strategies in order to seek to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns.

