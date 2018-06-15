KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

KREF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $154,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,794,000 after purchasing an additional 289,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.35. 180,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,554. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1,447.29 and a current ratio of 1,447.29. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 70.71% and a return on equity of 6.18%. analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.15%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

