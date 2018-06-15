KlondikeCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $40.00 (KDC)

KlondikeCoin (CURRENCY:KDC) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, KlondikeCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KlondikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $40.00 worth of KlondikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlondikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KlondikeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.68 or 0.01499880 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008092 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015295 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019190 BTC.

KlondikeCoin Coin Profile

KlondikeCoin (KDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 9th, 2014. The official website for KlondikeCoin is klondikecoin.com.

KlondikeCoin Coin Trading

KlondikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlondikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlondikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlondikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for KlondikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KlondikeCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.