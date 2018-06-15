Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,894. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.68. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $199,059.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Todd F. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $200,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,794 shares of company stock worth $3,954,288. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after buying an additional 51,661 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

