Kobocoin Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million (KOBO)

Kobocoin (CURRENCY:KOBO) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kobocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Kobocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $4.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.49 or 0.03996420 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.01440070 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00040127 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00037408 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00047987 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00087423 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041491 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00037380 BTC.

X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2015. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev. The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com. The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kobocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kobocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kobocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

