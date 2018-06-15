Koch Industries Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,772 Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,483,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,306 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,324,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,831,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,863 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,695,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,559,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Restaurant Brands International traded down $0.44, hitting $59.72, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

