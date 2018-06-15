Koch Industries Inc. Has $822,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 129.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,755 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,429,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 204,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,376,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $72,560,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource traded down $0.30, hitting $18.75, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 61,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,433. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 0.81%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,010,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $683,580.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,386.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

