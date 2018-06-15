Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,917 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 767% compared to the average volume of 221 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 125,199 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 80,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak traded up $0.10, hitting $5.10, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 504,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,123. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KODK. ValuEngine lowered Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Flexographic Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

