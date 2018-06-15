Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s updated its FY19 guidance to $5.05-5.50 EPS.

Shares of Kohl’s traded up $0.72, hitting $74.00, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 4,331,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,408. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $1,177,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,645,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $9,151,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,311 shares of company stock valued at $22,677,767. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kohl’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Citigroup cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

