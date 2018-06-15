Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Shares Bought by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips accounts for about 1.8% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 367.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 157,785 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth about $3,869,000. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,083,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,526,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 94,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips traded down $0.49, reaching $42.46, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 17,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Koninklijke Philips NV has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and HealthTech Other segments. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

