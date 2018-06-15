Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) VP Sells $374,616.00 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Jianzhong Zhu sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $374,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Koppers opened at $41.40 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $882.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $406.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.20 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on Koppers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 59,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 19,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

