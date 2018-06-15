Korea Investment CORP Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 18,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.63, for a total value of $564,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,470,471.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Stapley sold 1,446 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.18, for a total transaction of $412,370.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,891.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,278. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.36.

Illumina traded down $1.41, reaching $288.75, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,026. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.98 and a 52 week high of $293.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

