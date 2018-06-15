ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,807 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,107,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,295,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,433,000 after buying an additional 165,146 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 420,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,347,000 after buying an additional 188,723 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 408,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,562,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,119,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ManpowerGroup traded down $0.14, hitting $92.93, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 772,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.35. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.99 and a twelve month high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.93. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.91.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

