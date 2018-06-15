Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Stake Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $5,135,726.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Shares of Yum! Brands traded down $0.76, reaching $82.62, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,891,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

