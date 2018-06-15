Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) had its price objective lifted by Sidoti from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn/Ferry International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $475.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.30 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at $253,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after buying an additional 172,847 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the first quarter valued at about $6,779,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 65.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries.

