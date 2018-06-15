Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Receives $19.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

KRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 273,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,349. The company has a market capitalization of $591.80 million, a PE ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.30. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.80.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.8% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,184,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after buying an additional 654,710 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 33.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,818,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after buying an additional 459,452 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 856,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,978,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 785,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 34,940 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

