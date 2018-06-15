KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of KP Tissue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.33 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$10.02 and a 52-week high of C$15.82.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.19).

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

