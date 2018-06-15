Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,301 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,345,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,661,000 after purchasing an additional 271,341 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,429,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,932,000 after purchasing an additional 290,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,822,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,480,000 after purchasing an additional 202,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,928.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,110,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz traded up $0.94, hitting $61.61, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 7,615,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,097. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

In other news, Director Mackey J. Mcdonald purchased 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,881.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

