Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys New Position in Qudian Inc – (QD)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Qudian accounts for about 0.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $10,179,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $10,807,000. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 148,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,838. Qudian Inc – has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.67 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Qudian Inc – will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Qudian in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Qudian from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

