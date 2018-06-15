K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. equinet set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.30 ($24.77) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($28.14) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.74 ($27.60).

Shares of K&S traded up €0.08 ($0.09), reaching €23.00 ($26.74), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 1,837,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 1 year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 1 year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

