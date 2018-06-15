KushCoin (KUSH) Achieves Market Cap of $221,353.00

KushCoin (CURRENCY:KUSH) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One KushCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, KushCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KushCoin has a total market cap of $221,353.00 and $0.00 worth of KushCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KushCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.03987280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021677 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001192 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009914 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004945 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010940 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004503 BTC.

KushCoin Coin Profile

KushCoin (CRYPTO:KUSH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 25th, 2017. KushCoin’s total supply is 5,556,405 coins. KushCoin’s official Twitter account is @kushcoindev. KushCoin’s official website is kushcoin.co.

Buying and Selling KushCoin

KushCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KushCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KushCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KushCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for KushCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.