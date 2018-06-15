L Brands’ (NYSE:LB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their neutral rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.88.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,704,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. L Brands has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

L Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of L Brands by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 77,921 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,430,000 after buying an additional 46,142 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of L Brands by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.