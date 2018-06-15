Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 850 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.55.

In other L3 Technologies news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.78, for a total transaction of $8,487,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 316,120 shares of company stock valued at $64,636,266 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3 Technologies opened at $197.76 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $164.34 and a 12-month high of $218.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. equities analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.