Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $10.38 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Hill Associates LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 17,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group opened at $33.30 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

