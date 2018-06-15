Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $10.64 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 999.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.05 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,672.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $102.04 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 398.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

