Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,945 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Clorox worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $147.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays set a $124.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.98.

Shares of Clorox opened at $127.89 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

Clorox declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

