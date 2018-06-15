LafargeHolcim (HCMLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. LafargeHolcim has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.67.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). LafargeHolcim had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. analysts predict that LafargeHolcim will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

