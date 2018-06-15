Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stake Increased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.24% of Lamar Advertising worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 41,075 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $2,726,147.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.67. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $361.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on LAMR. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

