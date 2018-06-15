Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $4.86 Million in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 704.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

BBY opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 1,569 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $107,821.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $33,150.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,282.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,998 shares of company stock worth $1,083,904. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

