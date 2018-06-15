Lantronix (LTRX) CEO Jeff Benck Sells 25,000 Shares

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $84,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,329.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.01.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

